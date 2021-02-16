SL Green Agrees to Sell 25 Percent Interest in Manhattan Mixed-Use Building for $275M

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has entered into an agreement to sell its 25 percent interest in Tower 46, a mixed-use building located at 55 W. 46th St. in Manhattan, for $275 million. SL Green acquired its stake in the building, which includes office, retail and multifamily uses, in 2014. The buyer is a fund backed by Brookfield Asset Management. Paul Gillen, Anthony Ledesma and Kyle van Buitenen of Hodges Ward Elliott represented SL Green in the transaction, which is expected to close before the end of the first quarter.