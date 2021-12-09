SL Green Agrees to Sell Interest in Midtown Manhattan Office Building for $117M

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has agreed to sell its ownership interest in the office condos and parking garage at 110 East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan for $117 million. SL Green is selling its stake, the size of which was not disclosed, to Meadow Partners in a deal that is expected to close before the end of the year. The office condos, which comprise a portion of the ground floor and the sixth through 18th floors, were originally built in 1923. The property is located across from Grand Central Station and One Vanderbilt, SL Green’s 1.7 million-square-foot office skyscraper. The locally based investment and development firm previously sold the office condos in 2007 and regained control of that component of the site in 2011. SL Green acquired the garage in 2013.