REBusinessOnline

SL Green Agrees to Sell Interest in Midtown Manhattan Office Building for $117M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has agreed to sell its ownership interest in the office condos and parking garage at 110 East 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan for $117 million. SL Green is selling its stake, the size of which was not disclosed, to Meadow Partners in a deal that is expected to close before the end of the year. The office condos, which comprise a portion of the ground floor and the sixth through 18th floors, were originally built in 1923. The property is located across from Grand Central Station and One Vanderbilt, SL Green’s 1.7 million-square-foot office skyscraper. The locally based investment and development firm previously sold the office condos in 2007 and regained control of that component of the site in 2011. SL Green acquired the garage in 2013.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  