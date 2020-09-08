SL Green Completes $400M Refinancing for Office Redevelopment Project in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Developer SL Green Realty Corp. has completed the $400 million refinancing of 410 Tenth Avenue, an office redevelopment project that will add 636,000 square feet of office space to the local supply. Amazon and First Republic Bank will anchor the 20-story property, which was originally built in 1927 as the Master Printers Building. The loan takes out $465 million in construction financing that SL Green received in 2019 and will fund all future development costs. Completion of 410 Tenth Avenue is slated for the third quarter of 2021.