SL Green Completes Redevelopment of 1.4 MSF Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture led by SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has completed the redevelopment of One Madison Avenue, a 27-story, 1.4 million-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. As part of the project, the development team demolished the existing office building down to the ninth floor and constructed 17 new floors above. One Madison Avenue now features oversized roof terraces with entertainment sky gardens and an 11,000-square-foot roof deck that connects to a 7,000-square-foot, tenant-only amenity space known as “The Commons.” The newly transformed office tower will also eventually house a steakhouse by Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud. Multiple tenants have already committed to the building, including Franklin Templeton (347,474 square feet), IBM (328,000 square feet) and Chelsea Piers Fitness (55,780 square feet).