SL Green Receives $1.2B Construction Loan for 1.4 MSF Office Project in Manhattan

One Madison Avenue will total 1.4 million square feet upon completion.

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has received a $1.2 billion construction loan for One Madison Avenue, a 1.4 million-square-foot office project that will be situated on a full city block between Park and Madison avenues and East 23rd and 24th streets. SL Green is developing the 27-story building in partnership with Houston-based Hines, and Kohn Pederson Kohn is serving as the project architect. The existing office building at One Madison Avenue will be demolished down to the ninth floor, and the development group will build 17 glass and steel, column-free floors above. Amenities will include new retail space, an 800-person event space, 15,000-square-foot artisanal food market, 9,000-square-foot club-style tenant lounge and a full-service fitness center. An estimated completion date was not disclosed.