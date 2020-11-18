REBusinessOnline

SL Green Receives $1.2B Construction Loan for 1.4 MSF Office Project in Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Loans, New York, Northeast

One-Madison-Avenue-Manhattan

One Madison Avenue will total 1.4 million square feet upon completion.

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has received a $1.2 billion construction loan for One Madison Avenue, a 1.4 million-square-foot office project that will be situated on a full city block between Park and Madison avenues and East 23rd and 24th streets. SL Green is developing the 27-story building in partnership with Houston-based Hines, and Kohn Pederson Kohn is serving as the project architect. The existing office building at One Madison Avenue will be demolished down to the ninth floor, and the development group will build 17 glass and steel, column-free floors above. Amenities will include new retail space, an 800-person event space, 15,000-square-foot artisanal food market, 9,000-square-foot club-style tenant lounge and a full-service fitness center. An estimated completion date was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas
Nov
19
Webinar: Student Housing Furniture and Wellness— Designing Healthy Spaces
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  