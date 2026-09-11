SL Green Sells Lower Manhattan Office Building for $226M

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has sold 110 Greene Street, a 223,000-square-foot office building in Lower Manhattan, for $226 million. The 13-story building was originally constructed as two structures by New York City merchant Charles “Broadway” Rouse between 1908 and 1920 and later combined into a single structure that is known locally as The SoHo Building. Tenants include Avoro Capital, Birkenstock and apparel retailer UNTUCKit. Gary Phillips, Will Silverman and Carly Shoulberg of Eastdil Secured Savills advised SL Green on the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.