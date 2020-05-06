SL Green Sells Office, Retail Condominium in Manhattan for $168M

Sportswear apparel retailer PUMA has leased a large space at the building for its flagship store.

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. has sold 609 Fifth Avenue, an office and retail condominium in Manhattan, to an affiliate of the Reuben Brothers for $168 million. Beginning in 2018, SL Green undertook an extensive repositioning of the entire building, including vacating the previous tenants in the office condominium portion of the property and relocating the office lobby to increase the retail frontage on Fifth Avenue. Sports apparel brand PUMA has leased a 24,000-square-foot retail space at the building for its three-level flagship store. Luxury apparel retailer Vince has leased a 5,000-square-foot retail space in the building. Darcy Stacom, Doug Middleton and David Fowler of CBRE represented SL Green in the transaction.