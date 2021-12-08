SL Green Sells Upper West Side Apartment Building for $42.5M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and development firm SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has sold 1080 Amsterdam Avenue, a 96-unit apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, for $42.5 million. The elevator building is located just south of Columbia University’s campus and includes two commercial spaces. Marc Sznajderman, Andrew Sasson, Chad Sinsheimer and Justin Bomba of Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group represented SL Green, which recently renovated the property and sold it in a joint venture with Stonehenge, in the transaction.