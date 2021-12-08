REBusinessOnline

SL Green Sells Upper West Side Apartment Building for $42.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment and development firm SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has sold 1080 Amsterdam Avenue, a 96-unit apartment building on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, for $42.5 million. The elevator building is located just south of Columbia University’s campus and includes two commercial spaces. Marc Sznajderman, Andrew Sasson, Chad Sinsheimer and Justin Bomba of Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group represented SL Green, which recently renovated the property and sold it in a joint venture with Stonehenge, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  