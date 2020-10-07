SL Green Tops Out 34-Story Mixed-Use Project at 185 Broadway in Lower Manhattan

Once completed, 185 Broadway will be the area’s first development to be built under the Affordable New York Housing Program.

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has topped out its 34-story mixed-use project at 185 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. Located across from Fulton Transit Center, the building will consist of 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 26,000 square feet of office space and 217,000 square feet of residential space across 209 units. FX Collaborative designed the residential component of the project, which will offer one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will include 63 units of affordable housing.