REBusinessOnline

SL Green Tops Out 34-Story Mixed-Use Project at 185 Broadway in Lower Manhattan

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, New York, Northeast

185-Broadway-Manhattan

Once completed, 185 Broadway will be the area’s first development to be built under the Affordable New York Housing Program.

NEW YORK CITY — SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) has topped out its 34-story mixed-use project at 185 Broadway in Lower Manhattan. Located across from Fulton Transit Center, the building will consist of 17,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, 26,000 square feet of office space and 217,000 square feet of residential space across 209 units. FX Collaborative designed the residential component of the project, which will offer one, two- and three-bedroom floor plans and will include 63 units of affordable housing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
14
Webinar: Phoenix Retail Outlook — How is the Phoenix Market Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
14
Conversation Technology As A Game Changer: Increasing Sales Effectiveness in Seniors Housing
Oct
15
Webinar: Driving Retail Income Through Specialty Leasing & Ancillary Revenue
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  