RICHMOND, VA. — S.L. Nusbaum Realty Co. has brokered the $9 million sale of an industrial property located at 915 N. Allen Ave. in Richmond. James River Transportation formerly occupied the property, which totals 16,560 square feet situated on 4.3 acres.

Jefferson Street Partners II LLC, an affiliate of Academy Bus Lines that acquired James River Transportation last year, was the buyer. Douglas Tice III of S.L. Nusbaum represented the seller, Storyland Properties, in the transaction.