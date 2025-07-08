Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Pictured is one of the six properties in the sold portfolio. The name of the apartment community was not released.
Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Sun Belt Multifamily Portfolio for $226.5M

by John Nelson

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Slate Asset Management has agreed to acquire a six-property multifamily portfolio in the Sun Belt region for $226.5 million. The seller is ZMR Capital, a value-add multifamily investment firm based in Tampa.

The garden-style properties total approximately 1,600 units and are located in the metropolitan areas of Tampa, Atlanta and Phoenix. The names of the properties were not released.

King & Spalding advised Slate on this transaction, which is expected to close at the end of July.

