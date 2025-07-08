Slate Asset Management Agrees to Acquire Sun Belt Multifamily Portfolio for $226.5M

CHICAGO — Chicago-based Slate Asset Management has agreed to acquire a six-property multifamily portfolio in the Sun Belt region for $226.5 million. The seller is ZMR Capital, a value-add multifamily investment firm based in Tampa.

The garden-style properties total approximately 1,600 units and are located in the metropolitan areas of Tampa, Atlanta and Phoenix. The names of the properties were not released.

King & Spalding advised Slate on this transaction, which is expected to close at the end of July.