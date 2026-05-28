Thursday, May 28, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Slate, Avenue Realty Buy Manhattan Apartment Building for $32M

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local firms, owner-operator Slate Property Group and investment firm Avenue Realty Capital, has purchased a 16-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood for $32 million. The seven-story building at 45 White St. was originally constructed in 1868 as a commercial office and converted to residential use in 2009. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center and a children’s playroom. Guthrie Garvin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The partnership was self-represented. White Oak Real Estate Capital financed the acquisition.

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