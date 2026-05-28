Slate, Avenue Realty Buy Manhattan Apartment Building for $32M

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local firms, owner-operator Slate Property Group and investment firm Avenue Realty Capital, has purchased a 16-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood for $32 million. The seven-story building at 45 White St. was originally constructed in 1868 as a commercial office and converted to residential use in 2009. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center and a children’s playroom. Guthrie Garvin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The partnership was self-represented. White Oak Real Estate Capital financed the acquisition.