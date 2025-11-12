Slate, Avenue Realty Receive $64M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local firms, owner-operator Slate Property Group and real estate private equity firm Avenue Realty Capital, has received a $64 million loan for the refinancing of The Welz, a 162-unit community in the East Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. Designed by Aufgang Architects, the 19-story, newly constructed building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Roughly 30 percent (49) of the residences are reserved for renters earning between 60 and 130 percent of the area median income, and residents also have access to a rooftop deck with grilling stations, a fitness center and package lockers. Daniel Fromm of Newmark arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Starwood Capital on behalf of the partnership.