Wednesday, November 12, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
159-Boerum-St.-Brooklyn
Proceeds from the refinancing of 159 Boerum St. in Brooklyn will be used to retire existing construction debt, cover closing costs and complete the property’s initial lease-up.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Slate, Avenue Realty Receive $64M Loan for Refinancing of Brooklyn Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between two local firms, owner-operator Slate Property Group and real estate private equity firm Avenue Realty Capital, has received a $64 million loan for the refinancing of The Welz, a 162-unit community in the East Williamsburg area of Brooklyn. Designed by Aufgang Architects, the 19-story, newly constructed building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Roughly 30 percent (49) of the residences are reserved for renters earning between 60 and 130 percent of the area median income, and residents also have access to a rooftop deck with grilling stations, a fitness center and package lockers. Daniel Fromm of Newmark arranged the three-year, floating-rate loan through Starwood Capital on behalf of the partnership.

You may also like

CBRE Brokers Sale of 222,512 SF Shopping Center...

Hunter Hotel Advisors Arranges Sale of 135-Room Property...

Rise48 Equity Acquires 144-Unit Apartment Community in Chapel...

Tryko Partners to Develop 48-Unit Affordable Housing Project...

New Opportunities Arise for Industrial Investors in the...

TruAmerica Multifamily Buys 216-Unit Ravello Stonebriar Apartments in...

Nuveen Green, Lone Star PACE Provide $5.5M in...

Harbor Group Buys Virginia Beach Apartments for $86M

BLDG Management Unveils Plans for 1,300-Unit Multifamily Project...