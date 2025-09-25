Thursday, September 25, 2025
1578-Lexington-Ave.-Manhattan
Mount Sinai will utilize the space within the new development at 1578 Lexington Ave. in Manhattan for outpatient clinical services. Children's Aid will retain its own unit spanning the lower level, ground, second and third floors. The East Harlem Center will include a gymnatorium, basketball court and classrooms.
Slate, Evenhar Break Ground on Medical Office, Civic Facility in Upper Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Slate Property Group and Evenhar Development Corp. has broken ground on a medical office and civic facility at 1578 Lexington Ave. in Upper Manhattan’s Carnegie Hill neighborhood. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the 13-story building will feature 150,000 square feet of medical office space that will be occupied by providers within the Mount Sinai Health System. In addition, the facility will feature an employee daycare center, an 18,978-square-foot community hub that will be operated by Children’s Aid and a new facility for Life Changers Church. Financing for the project includes a $119 million construction loan from J.P. Morgan and a $40 million preferred equity investment by GoldenTree Asset Management. Occupancy is slated for spring 2028.

