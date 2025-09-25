Slate, Evenhar Break Ground on Medical Office, Civic Facility in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between Slate Property Group and Evenhar Development Corp. has broken ground on a medical office and civic facility at 1578 Lexington Ave. in Upper Manhattan’s Carnegie Hill neighborhood. Designed by Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the 13-story building will feature 150,000 square feet of medical office space that will be occupied by providers within the Mount Sinai Health System. In addition, the facility will feature an employee daycare center, an 18,978-square-foot community hub that will be operated by Children’s Aid and a new facility for Life Changers Church. Financing for the project includes a $119 million construction loan from J.P. Morgan and a $40 million preferred equity investment by GoldenTree Asset Management. Occupancy is slated for spring 2028.