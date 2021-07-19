REBusinessOnline

Slate Grocery REIT Acquires Indianapolis Shopping Center for $8.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Retail

INDIANAPOLIS — Slate Grocery REIT has acquired Glenlake Plaza in Indianapolis for $8.5 million. Concurrent with the acquisition, the REIT has secured a new long-term lease with the property’s anchor tenant, Kroger, for 15 years. The shopping center spans 104,679 square feet of gross leasable area and features an occupancy rate of 85 percent. An owner and operator of grocery-anchored real estate, Slate Grocery REIT’s portfolio comprises $1.4 billion of assets across major U.S. markets. The company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

