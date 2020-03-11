Slate Office REIT Agrees to Acquire Cypress Financial Center in Fort Lauderdale for $45.5M

Cypress Financial Center is situated along Interstate 95 at 5900 N. Andrews Ave., eight miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Toronto-based Slate Office REIT has agreed to acquire Cypress Financial Center in Fort Lauderdale for $45.5 million. The 201,305-square-foot building is situated at 5900 N. Andrews Ave., adjacent to Cypress Creek Transit Station and Interstate 95 on the city’s north side. The property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. The publicly traded REIT expects the deal to close in May. The seller was not disclosed.