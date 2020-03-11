REBusinessOnline

Slate Office REIT Agrees to Acquire Cypress Financial Center in Fort Lauderdale for $45.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

Cypress Financial Center is situated along Interstate 95 at 5900 N. Andrews Ave., eight miles north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Toronto-based Slate Office REIT has agreed to acquire Cypress Financial Center in Fort Lauderdale for $45.5 million. The 201,305-square-foot building is situated at 5900 N. Andrews Ave., adjacent to Cypress Creek Transit Station and Interstate 95 on the city’s north side. The property was 93 percent leased at the time of sale. The publicly traded REIT expects the deal to close in May. The seller was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Mar
19
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2020
Apr
22
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business