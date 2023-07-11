Tuesday, July 11, 2023
With the lowering of the minimum income threshold at Queenswood Apartments to 30 percent of the area median income under the new affordability agreement, a family of three earning as little as $38,000 will be able to qualify for units, compared to a minimum of roughly $100,000 today.
Slate Property Group Acquires 296-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Queens

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Slate Property Group has acquired Queenswood Apartments, a 296-unit affordable housing complex in the borough’s Corona neighborhood. The two-building complex, which was constructed in 1990, was facing  imminent expiration of its affordability mandate. Slate has secured a 40-year extension of that mandate with the NYC Housing Development Corp. and the NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development. Under the new agreement, 35 units will be reserved for renters earning 30 percent or less of the area median income (AMI); eight residences will be earmarked for households earning 50 percent or less of AMI; 230 units will be restricted for tenants making 80 percent or less of AMI; and 22 apartments will be set aside for those making 100 percent or less of AMI.

