Slate Property Group Begins Leasing 162-Unit Apartment Complex in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based development and investment firm Slate Property Group has begun leasing The Welz, a 162-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn. Designed by Aufgang Architects with interior design by Alchemy, the 19-story building is located in the Williamsburg area and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Roughly 30 percent (49) of the residences are reserved for renters earning between 60 and 130 percent of the area median income, and residents also have access to a rooftop deck with grilling stations, a fitness center and package lockers. Slate developed the property in partnership with local real estate private equity firm Avenue Realty Capital. Rents start at $3,175 per month for a studio apartment.