Tuesday, February 25, 2025
The-Welz-Brooklyn
At 19 stories, The Welz is one of the taller residential buildings in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn, according to the development team.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Slate Property Group Begins Leasing 162-Unit Apartment Complex in Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based development and investment firm Slate Property Group has begun leasing The Welz, a 162-unit apartment complex in Brooklyn. Designed by Aufgang Architects with interior design by Alchemy, the 19-story building is located in the Williamsburg area and offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Roughly 30 percent (49) of the residences are reserved for renters earning between 60 and 130 percent of the area median income, and residents also have access to a rooftop deck with grilling stations, a fitness center and package lockers. Slate developed the property in partnership with local real estate private equity firm Avenue Realty Capital. Rents start at $3,175 per month for a studio apartment.

