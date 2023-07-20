Thursday, July 20, 2023
The apartment building at 618 Pavonia Ave. is located within Homestead Place, a commercial district in Jersey City's Journal Square neighborhood.
Slate Property Group Provides $160M Bridge Loan for Jersey City Apartment Building

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The lending arm of New York City-based development and investment firm Slate Property Group has provided a $160 million bridge loan for 618 Pavonia Avenue, a 27-story apartment building in Jersey City. Located in the Journal Square area, the building comprises 432 apartments, 21,000 square feet of office space and 10,000 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a bowling alley, rooftop lounge, game room and a fitness center. The borrower, New York-based Namdar Group, will use the proceeds to retire $120 million in existing construction debt and fund lease-up costs. Drew Fletcher and Bryan Grover of Greystone arranged the loan.

