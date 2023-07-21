Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Dutch-House-Queens
Dutch House in Queens offers proximity to Queensbridge Park, the East River and various subway lines.
LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Slate Property Group Receives $85M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Slate Property Group has received an $85 million loan for the refinancing of Dutch House, a 186-unit apartment complex located in the Long Island City area of Queens. Designed by Aufgang Architects and completed in 2022, Dutch House features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Roughly 30 percent (56) of the apartments are earmarked as affordable housing. Amenities include a lobby with concierge service, fitness center, recreation room with a pool table and a rooftop terrace. Los Angeles-based PCCP provided the financing. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Aaron Appel of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges Sale of 170,665 SF Shopping Center...

Deloitte Signs 138,000 SF Office Lease at Winthrop...

Lument Provides $31.7M HUD-Insured Loan for Refinancing of...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 99,714 SF Building in Somerset,...

Lending Difficulties Make Multifamily Financing a Challenge in...

Cordish Cos. Begins Leasing 299-Unit Apartment Community in...

Berkadia Arranges $217.2M Recapitalization of Multifamily Portfolio in...

Slate Property Group Provides $160M Bridge Loan for...

BWE Arranges $10.6M HUD-Insured Loan for Rehabilitation of...