Slate Property Group Receives $85M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Slate Property Group has received an $85 million loan for the refinancing of Dutch House, a 186-unit apartment complex located in the Long Island City area of Queens. Designed by Aufgang Architects and completed in 2022, Dutch House features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Roughly 30 percent (56) of the apartments are earmarked as affordable housing. Amenities include a lobby with concierge service, fitness center, recreation room with a pool table and a rooftop terrace. Los Angeles-based PCCP provided the financing. The property was fully leased at the time of the loan closing. Aaron Appel of Walker & Dunlop arranged the debt.