Slate Property Group Receives $86.2M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Complex

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Slate Property Group has received an $86.2 million loan for the refinancing of Dutch House, a 186-unit apartment complex located in the Long Island City area of Queens. Designed by Aufgang Architects and completed in 2022, Dutch House features studio, one- and two-bedroom units and 21,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Roughly 30 percent (56) of the apartments are earmarked as affordable housing. Amenities include a lobby with concierge service, fitness center, recreation room with a pool table and a rooftop terrace. Aaron Appel, Jonathan Schwartz, Dustin Stolly, Keith Kurland, Adam Schwartz and Sean Bastian of Walker & Dunlop arranged the loan through Ares Capital Management on behalf of Slate, which owns the property in partnership with Avenue Realty Capital. The loan retires 2023 debt issued by Los Angeles-based PCCP.