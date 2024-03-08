Slate Property Group Receives $97M Loan for Refinancing of Queens Apartment Building

NEW YORK CITY — Slate Property Group has received a $97 million loan for the refinancing of The Yellowstone, a 166-unit multifamily project located in the Forest Hills area of Queens. Designed by Aufgang Architects, the newly built property offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 475 to 950 square feet and feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and backsplashes, as well as individual washers and dryers. Select units also have private balconies. Amenities include a fitness center, lounges and a rooftop terrace, and the building’s retail space houses a Trader Joe’s grocery store. Daniel Fromm of Newmark arranged the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Apollo Global Management on behalf of Slate.