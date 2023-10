NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Slate Property Group has topped out a 162-unit multifamily project at 159 Boerum St. in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg area. Designed by Aufgang Architects, the building will include 49 affordable apartments as well a parking garage, fitness center and a rooftop deck. Slate is developing the property in partnership with Avenue Realty Capital and SD Builders & Construction. Delivery is scheduled for summer 2025.