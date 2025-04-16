Wednesday, April 16, 2025
54-19-100th-St.-Queens
Slate Property Group and Queens Future have issued a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of the affordable housing project at 54-19 100th St. in Queens. The proposed MOU will come into effect should Metropolitan Park, the mixed-use entertainment district planned for the area around Shea Stadium, receive one of three downstate gaming licenses.
Slate, Queens Future Form Partnership to Develop 450-Unit Affordable Housing Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Slate Property Group and Queens Future LLC, which is a joint venture between Mets owner Steve Cohen and Hard Rock International, have formed a partnership to develop a 450-unit affordable housing project. The site at 54-19 100th St. is located adjacent to an existing affordable housing complex in the borough’s Corona neighborhood and currently houses a parking lot. Queens Future will provide financial support to a to-be-named nonprofit organization that will work with Slate to develop and manage the property. Units will feature a range of floor plans and income restrictions, and the property will have community and amenity space, including an improved outdoor area and a new children’s playground for the surrounding buildings.

