Slate Retail REIT Reports Best Quarter of Leasing Activity Since 2014 Despite Pandemic

TORONTO — Slate Retail REIT has reported during its second quarter earnings call that it experienced the best quarter of leasing since its founding in 2014. The Toronto-based company, which owns and operates 46 grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Southeastern United States, reports that it completed 464,326 square feet of lease renewals and 54,365 square feet of new leasing at its 70 total locations. The 518,691 square feet total is a 60 percent jump over second-quarter 2019. The REIT’s portfolio occupancy rate dropped 0.6 percent in the three months ending June 30 to 92.2 percent.

Slate also reported that 62 percent of its tenant portfolio is deemed “essential” during the pandemic. These tenants include grocery stores, medical services and financial institutions. Slate was able to collect 89 percent of contractual rent for the second quarter. The company collected 91 percent of rent checks in July. The REIT expects to substantially collect outstanding billings through immediate cash collection or deferral programs.

Furthermore, pending approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the company will rebrand to Slate Grocery REIT.