Slate, RiseBoro Buy 350-Room Hotel Near JFK Airport, Plan Affordable Housing Conversion

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A partnership between locally based developer Slate Property Group and RiseBoro Community Partnership has purchased the 350-room JFK Hilton Hotel in Queens with plans to convert the property into a 318-unit affordable housing complex. The partnership purchased the hotel, which was originally built in 1987 and is located about half a mile from JFK International Airport, for $64 million. The new complex will be known as Baisley Pond Park Residences and will house studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, computer lounge and multiple common rooms. Monthly rents will range from $784 for a studio to $1,493 for a two-bedroom apartment. As part of the conversion, the development team will replace all major building and mechanical systems, including new all-electric heating and cooling systems to reduce emissions. Aufgang Architects is designing the project, which has a total price tag of about $167 million and is expected to take about 21 months to complete.

