41-08-Crescent St.-Queens
Dan Ionescu Architects is designing the new multifamily building at 41-08 Crescent St. in Queens. The property will feature studio to three-bedroom units, with select residences featuring private outdoor terraces.
Slate, White Oak Provide $70M Construction Loan for Queens Multifamily Project

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Slate Property Group and White Oak Real Estate Capital have provided a $70 million construction loan for a multifamily project in the Long Island City area of Queens. The building at 41-08 Crescent St. will rise 26 stories and house 184 units, 70 percent of which will be subject to income restrictions. In addition, the building will offer 9,000 square feet of retail space and a 41-space parking area. Skyline Capital arranged the 20-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the developer, Watermark Capital Group. Construction is roughly midway complete and scheduled for a spring 2026 completion.

