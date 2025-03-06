Thursday, March 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Build-to-RentLoansSingle-Family RentalTexas

Slatt Capital Arranges $11.2M Bridge Loan for San Antonio Build-to-Rent Project

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — California-based mortgage banking firm Slatt Capital has arranged an $11.2 million bridge loan for Villas at Bella Vista, a 43-unit, newly constructed build-to-rent project in San Antonio. The property is located on the city’s west side and offers three- and four-bedroom townhomes with an average size of 1,840 square feet that also feature private backyards and attached garages. Rents at the property start at $2,380 per month. John Darrow and Dominic Sestito of Slatt Capital arranged the loan through Los Angeles-based lender Arixa Capital. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds to retire construction debt and fund lease-up costs.

You may also like

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of 10-Acre Industrial...

Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine to Open 17,452...

Axis Portable Air Signs 14,537 SF Industrial Lease...

Porter Kyle Breaks Ground on 100-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

CrossHarbor Capital Partners Provides $21.5M Loan for Industrial...

Berkadia Arranges $65M Refinancing for Apartment Community in...

MMCC Arranges $13.6M Loan for Refinancing of Metro...

Balfour Beatty, UT Austin Underway on $145M Student...

Provident Breaks Ground on 497,280 SF Industrial Project...