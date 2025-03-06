Slatt Capital Arranges $11.2M Bridge Loan for San Antonio Build-to-Rent Project

SAN ANTONIO — California-based mortgage banking firm Slatt Capital has arranged an $11.2 million bridge loan for Villas at Bella Vista, a 43-unit, newly constructed build-to-rent project in San Antonio. The property is located on the city’s west side and offers three- and four-bedroom townhomes with an average size of 1,840 square feet that also feature private backyards and attached garages. Rents at the property start at $2,380 per month. John Darrow and Dominic Sestito of Slatt Capital arranged the loan through Los Angeles-based lender Arixa Capital. The undisclosed borrower will use the proceeds to retire construction debt and fund lease-up costs.