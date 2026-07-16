Thursday, July 16, 2026
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5900-State-Farm-Dr-Rohnert-Park-CA
The multi-tenant building at 5900 State Farm Drive in Rohnert Park, Calif., features 68,094 square feet of office space. (Photo courtesy of Slatt Capital)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Slatt Capital Arranges $12M in Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Rohnert Park, California

by Amy Works

ROHNERT PARK, CALIF. — Slatt Capital has arranged $12 million in acquisition financing for a multi-tenant, 68,094-square-foot office building in Northern California. Located at 5900 State Farm Drive, the property was built in 1973.

The Standard, a life insurance company lender, provided the nonrecourse loan, which features a structured staggered term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Sarah Armstrong and Daniel Friedeberg of Slatt Capital led the transaction, while Jonathan Siewert served as analyst.

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