Slatt Capital Arranges $12M in Acquisition Financing for Office Property in Rohnert Park, California

ROHNERT PARK, CALIF. — Slatt Capital has arranged $12 million in acquisition financing for a multi-tenant, 68,094-square-foot office building in Northern California. Located at 5900 State Farm Drive, the property was built in 1973.

The Standard, a life insurance company lender, provided the nonrecourse loan, which features a structured staggered term and a 30-year amortization schedule. Sarah Armstrong and Daniel Friedeberg of Slatt Capital led the transaction, while Jonathan Siewert served as analyst.