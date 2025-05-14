Slatt Capital Arranges $19.7M Refinancing for Sun Garden Retail Center in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Slatt Capital has arranged a $19.7 million loan for the refinancing of Sun Garden Retail Center, a 107,899-square-foot retail property located in San Jose. Slatt Capital secured the fixed-rate, 12-year loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower. Walmart anchors Sun Garden Retail Center, which occupies the former site of the Sun Garden Packing Co., a legacy cannery connected to San Jose’s agricultural roots. Other tenants at the property include Big 5 Sporting Goods, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks Coffee, Chevron and Jack in the Box.