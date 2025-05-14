Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Sun-Garden-Retail-Center-San-Jose-CA
Walmart anchors Sun Garden Retail Center, a 107,899-square-foot retail property located in San Jose, Calif.
CaliforniaLoansRetailWestern

Slatt Capital Arranges $19.7M Refinancing for Sun Garden Retail Center in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Slatt Capital has arranged a $19.7 million loan for the refinancing of Sun Garden Retail Center, a 107,899-square-foot retail property located in San Jose. Slatt Capital secured the fixed-rate, 12-year loan through a life insurance company on behalf of the borrower. Walmart anchors Sun Garden Retail Center, which occupies the former site of the Sun Garden Packing Co., a legacy cannery connected to San Jose’s agricultural roots. Other tenants at the property include Big 5 Sporting Goods, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Starbucks Coffee, Chevron and Jack in the Box.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp. Arranges $6.5M Refinancing...

Red Development, Globe Corp. Welcome Three New Retail...

District Capital Secures $25.1M Acquisition Loan for Michigan...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $22.6M in Equity for...

Hanley Investment Group Brokers Seven Retail Property Sales...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $23.6M Refinancing for Holiday...

Kennedy Funding Provides $1.6M Acquisition Loan for Townhome...

Chicken N Pickle Opens 42,000 SF Entertainment Venue...

Tower Capital Arranges $79.5M Refinancing for Village at...