MINNEAPOLIS — Sleep Number will open three new stores in New Jersey and Delaware. The stores will be located within The Shops at the Crossings in Burlington, N.J.; The Marketplace at Garden State Park in Cherry Hill, N.J.; and The Christiana Mall in Delaware. Brian Wherty and Rob Samtmann of Equity Retail Brokers, in collaboration with Bialow Real Estate, represented Minneapolis-based Sleep Number in the lease negotiations. The expected opening dates were not disclosed.