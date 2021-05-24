REBusinessOnline

Sleiman Breaks Ground on 90,000 SF Publix-Anchored Shopping Center in Yulee, Florida

Crossings at Wildlight

Crossings at Wildlight is a Publix-anchored shopping center in Yulee.

YULEE, FLA. — Sleiman Enterprises has broken ground on Crossings at Wildlight, a Publix-anchored shopping center in Yulee. Located at the corner of Fla. Highway 200 and William Burgess Boulevard, the retail center will be situated a quarter-mile off Interstate 95 and offer the first grocery store in the community.

Designed by Cuhaci & Peterson, the 90,000-square-foot project will include five single- or multi-tenant buildings and up to three outparcels. Sleiman is planning a grand opening for spring 2022.

The shopping center will serve as a retail component within Wildlight, a master-planned development in Nassau County by Raydient Places + Properties. Other recent uses to open at Wildlight include its second neighborhood, Forest Park, as well as UF Health Wildlight and a YMCA.

