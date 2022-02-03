REBusinessOnline

Sleiman Enterprises Acquires 160,000 SF Shopping Center in Delray Beach, Florida

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Delray Square

Built in 1976 on approximately 16 acres, Delray Square has tenants including Publix, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Chipotle and Chick-fil-A.

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. — Sleiman Enterprises has acquired Delray Square, a 160,000-square-foot shopping and dining destination in Delray Beach. Berkeley Capital Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.

Built in 1976 on approximately 16 acres, Delray Square has tenants including Publix, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Chipotle and Chick-fil-A. Publix recently relocated to a newly constructed 45,600-square-foot space at the property, while Hobby Lobby recently signed a long-term lease with plans to open in the next few months. Redevelopments occurred in 2019 at Delray Square, which included new LED lighting for the parking lot, newly built anchor store and shops, roof renovation of Hobby Lobby and an overhauled façade. The property was 96 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Located at 4771 W. Atlantic Ave., the property is situated 3.2 miles from Delray Beach and 10.4 miles from Boca Raton. The property is also 8.7 miles from the Boca Raton Airport and 7.9 miles from Florida Atlantic University.

