Sleiman Enterprises to Renovate Three Historic Retail Buildings in Jacksonville

The renovation of three historic buildings located at San Marco Square in Jacksonville will focus mostly on exterior renovations, including adding a new roof, painting the property similar to its original color and adding a ‘winged’ feature to Starbucks and Beau Outfitters.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — Sleiman Enterprises will renovate three historic retail buildings in Jacksonville’s San Marco Square. The buildings were built in 1926 and 1927, and are located at 1974, 1980 and 1972 San Marco Blvd., two miles south of downtown Jacksonville. Marsh & Saxelbye originally developed the property, which locally based Sleiman Enterprises acquired in August 2019. The two-story, 8,200-square-foot building situated at 1974 San Marco Blvd. is currently vacant. A Starbucks Coffee occupies the space at 1980 San Marco, and a Beau Outfitters leases the building at 1972 San Marco. The facelift will focus mostly on exterior renovations, including adding a new roof, painting the property similar to its original color and adding a “winged” feature to Starbucks and Beau Outfitters. ​Sleiman is working with architect Jaycox Architects & Associates, as well as with the San Marco Preservation Society and residents of San Marco, to ensure the renovations evoke the building’s original integrity. A timeline for completion was not disclosed.