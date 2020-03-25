REBusinessOnline

SLH Tuscaloosa to Develop 120-Room Hotel in Alabama

Posted on by in Alabama, Development, Hospitality, Southeast

Southern Living will include a restaurant and rooftop lounge on the fourth floor, as well as a wellness center.

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — SLH Tuscaloosa LLC will develop a 120-room Southern Living-branded hotel in Tuscaloosa. Included on the 38.7-acre site will be 32 cottages available for individual sale. The property is situated at the intersection of Rice Mine Road North and McFarlane Boulevard West, across the Black Warrior River from the University of Alabama. The 124,000-square-foot property will include a restaurant and rooftop lounge on the fourth floor, as well as a wellness center that will include massage and facial therapy rooms, a nail salon, blowout hair salon, exercise and yoga classes, fitness center outfitted with Peloton equipment, a pool, hot tubs and men’s and women’s locker rooms. Kennedy Funding provided the developer with a $2.8 million loan to acquire the land, which sold for a total of $5.5 million. A timeline for construction was not disclosed. There are 23 hotels currently in the Southern Living collection, ranging from Texas to Florida to Maryland.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Mar
25
Webinar: The Impact of COVID-19 on Student Housing
Mar
31
Webinar: How to Market Seniors Housing Properties Despite Coronavirus
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Retail Real Estate 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business