SLH Tuscaloosa to Develop 120-Room Hotel in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, ALA. — SLH Tuscaloosa LLC will develop a 120-room Southern Living-branded hotel in Tuscaloosa. Included on the 38.7-acre site will be 32 cottages available for individual sale. The property is situated at the intersection of Rice Mine Road North and McFarlane Boulevard West, across the Black Warrior River from the University of Alabama. The 124,000-square-foot property will include a restaurant and rooftop lounge on the fourth floor, as well as a wellness center that will include massage and facial therapy rooms, a nail salon, blowout hair salon, exercise and yoga classes, fitness center outfitted with Peloton equipment, a pool, hot tubs and men’s and women’s locker rooms. Kennedy Funding provided the developer with a $2.8 million loan to acquire the land, which sold for a total of $5.5 million. A timeline for construction was not disclosed. There are 23 hotels currently in the Southern Living collection, ranging from Texas to Florida to Maryland.