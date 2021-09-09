SLIB Arranges $15.5M Sale of HOLI Senior Living Community in Hillsboro, Oregon

Located in Hillsboro, Ore., HOLI Senior Living offers 72 assisted living and memory care units.

HILLSBORO, ORE. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage has negotiated the sale of HOLI Senior Living, a 72-unit assisted living and memory care community in Hillsboro, a suburb of Portland.

The community was built in 2019, totaling 39,460 square feet on 2.1 acres.

The seller was a local developer and operator, with this being its only seniors housing asset. A private equity firm from Texas bought the property for $15.5 million and installed a Pacific Northwest-based operator.

Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Vince Viverito of Senior Living Investment Brokerage handled the transaction.

“HOLI Senior Living is a well-built new community located in the western suburbs of Portland,” says Punzel. “The lease-up has been excellent throughout COVID and the new owners plan to continue to build on its reputation in the marketplace.”