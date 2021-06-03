SLIB Arranges $18M Sale of Active Adult Community in Granbury, Texas

Residence at Legacy Park in Granbury totals 81 units.

GRANBURY, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Residence at Legacy Park, an active adult community in Granbury, approximately 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Built in 2018, the community features 81 units and is restricted to residents age 55 or older. A local owner-operator looking to exit the industry sold the asset to a national group headquartered in Utah for $18 million. Matthew Alley and Bradley Clousing of SLIB handled the transaction.