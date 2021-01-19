SLIB Arranges $7.8M Sale of FountainWood Lodge Assisted Living Community in Orangevale, California

FountainWood Lodge in Orangevale, Calif., offers 90 assisted living and memory care units for seniors.

ORANGEVALE, CALIF. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of FountainWood Lodge, a 90-unit assisted living and memory care community in Orangevale, a suburb of Sacramento.

The community was built in 1981 and has undergone several renovations. The 63,930-square-foot building is located on six acres of land.

The seller is a nonprofit owner-operator. A regional owner-operator acquired the property for $7.8 million.

Brad Goodsell, Jason Punzel and Vince Viverito of SLIB handled the transaction.

“FountainWood Lodge has a great reputation in the local market, and the buyer plans on improving upon this as they take over,” says Goodsell. “This acquisition is a nice fit for the buyer, as they grow their portfolio and already successfully operate in the area.”