SLIB Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Assisted Living Property in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WIS. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of The Addison of Pleasant Prairie for an undisclosed price. The 100-unit assisted living and memory care community is located in Pleasant Prairie, a village along Lake Michigan and the Illinois border. The seller was an East Coast-based capital firm partnered with a national operator. The buyer was a regional owner-operator that intends to expand the campus with independent living units. Ryan Saul, Jeff Binder and Brad Clousing of SLIB brokered the transaction.