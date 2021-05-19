REBusinessOnline

SLIB Arranges Sale of 108-Bed Windsor Rehabilitation Center in Terrell, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

TERRELL, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Windsor Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, a 108-bed skilled nursing facility in Terrell, approximately 30 miles east of Dallas. The 41,140-square-foot property was built on 5.2 acres in 1994. The property was the sole Texas community for the seller, an unnamed regional company. The buyer was a national seniors housing owner-operator with a large portfolio in the state. The price was also not disclosed.

