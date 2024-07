HOUSTON — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Treemont Health Care Center, a 112-bed seniors housing property in Houston. Built in 1974, the 39,058-square-foot community sits on approximately 1.3 acres and offers 42 assisted living beds and 70 skilled nursing beds The buyer was a local seniors housing owner-operator, and the seller was a regional owner-operator. Vince Viverito, Matt Alley, Jason Punzel, Brad Goodsell and Jake Anderson of SLIB brokered the deal.