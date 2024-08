LA MARQUE, TEXAS — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 120-bed skilled nursing facility in La Marque, located southeast of Houston. The facility spans approximately 45,628 square feet on 4.3 acres. The seller was a Texas-based family partnership, and the buyer was an owner-operator with several facilities in Texas. Both parties requested anonymity. Matthew Alley of SLIB handled the transaction.