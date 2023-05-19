Friday, May 19, 2023
SLIB Arranges Sale of 130-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Mountain States

by Jeff Shaw

GLEN ELLYN, ILL. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB), a Glen Ellyn-based broker, has arranged the sales of two seniors housing communities in the Rocky Mountains states. 

The facilities total 130 units and were built in 1996 and 1999. The properties are 32,897 and 32,904 square feet, and are situated on approximately 1.81 and 4.03 acres of land. 

The buyer is a large, regional owner-operator based out of California with over 30 communities nationwide. The new owner will invest money in capital improvements and continuing the strong operational performance. The seller and price were not disclosed. 

Jason Punzel, Vince Viverito, Brad Goodsell and Matthew Alley of SLIB handled the transaction.

