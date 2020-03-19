REBusinessOnline

SLIB Arranges Sale of 143-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Yuma, Arizona

Located in Yuma, Ariz., Kissito Healthcare Palm View features 143 licensed skilled nursing beds.

YUMA, ARIZ. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Kissito Healthcare Palm View, a skilled nursing facility in Yuma.

Originally built in 1964, with renovations in 2011 and 2018, Palm View consists of 77 units and is licensed for 143 beds. The community totals 44,000 square feet on 2.9 acres. Occupancy at the time of the sale was 59 percent.

The seller is a national REIT looking to divest this asset due to it being a geographic outlier for its portfolio. The buyer is a regional operator. The price was not disclosed.

Jeff Binder, Jason Punzel and Brad Goodsell of SLIB handled the transaction.

