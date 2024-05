CHICAGO — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of a 188-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in a southern submarket of Chicago. The seller was a Midwest-based institutional capital provider, and the buyer was a Midwest-based owner-operator looking to expand its footprint throughout the region. Brad Clousing, Daniel Geraghty and Ryan Saul of SLIB brokered the transaction.