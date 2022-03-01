SLIB Arranges Sale of 20-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Tulsa

TULSA, OKLA. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of The Arbors, a 20-unit assisted living community in Tulsa. The 15,688-square-foot property was built in 1997 on approximately two acres of land. The seller is a regional owner based in Tulsa. The buyer is an Oklahoma-based private owner. Jason Punzel and Nick Cacciabando of SLIB handled the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.