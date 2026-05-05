SLIB Arranges Sale of 540-Unit Seniors Housing Portfolio in Colorado

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of an eight-property seniors housing portfolio located in Colorado. A Fort Collins-based seller, which also served as the portfolio’s operator, sold the portfolio to a Tennessee-based REIT for an undisclosed price.

Totaling 540 units, the communities are located in Fort Collins, Loveland and Windsor. An Oregon-based operator will manage the portfolio on behalf of the new ownership.

Vince Viverito, Jason Punzel and Jeff Binder of SLIB represented the seller in the deal. SLIB previously brokered the sale of a five-community senior living portfolio on behalf of the seller. With this transaction, the seller has fully divested its 13-asset seniors housing portfolio.