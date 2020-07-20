SLIB Negotiates Sale of 60-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Johnson City, Texas

JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS— Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of LBJ Medical Center, a 60-bed skilled nursing facility in Johnson City, approximately 45 miles west of Austin. The property was built on 2.6 acres in 1989 and totals 16,045 square feet. A local owner-operator exiting the seniors housing industry sold the asset to a regional owner-operator based in Texas that will implement a capital improvements program. Matthew Alley of SLIB arranged the transaction.