SLIB Negotiates Sale of 60-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Johnson City, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Texas

JOHNSON CITY, TEXAS— Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of LBJ Medical Center, a 60-bed skilled nursing facility in Johnson City, approximately 45 miles west of Austin. The property was built on 2.6 acres in 1989 and totals 16,045 square feet. A local owner-operator exiting the seniors housing industry sold the asset to a regional owner-operator based in Texas that will implement a capital improvements program. Matthew Alley of SLIB arranged the transaction.

