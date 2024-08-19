SLIB Arranges Sale of 65-Unit Seniors Housing Community in DeSoto, Kansas

DESOTO, KAN. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Hillside Village, a seniors housing community in DeSoto, about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City. Hillside Village features 38 assisted living units and 27 skilled nursing units, totaling 95 licensed beds. The seller was a local owner exiting the business, and the buyer was a public company based in California. The sales price was undisclosed. Ryan Saul, Nick Cacciabando and Jeff Binder led the transaction for SLIB.