Monday, August 19, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKansasMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

SLIB Arranges Sale of 65-Unit Seniors Housing Community in DeSoto, Kansas

by Kristin Harlow

DESOTO, KAN. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Hillside Village, a seniors housing community in DeSoto, about 20 miles southwest of Kansas City. Hillside Village features 38 assisted living units and 27 skilled nursing units, totaling 95 licensed beds. The seller was a local owner exiting the business, and the buyer was a public company based in California. The sales price was undisclosed. Ryan Saul, Nick Cacciabando and Jeff Binder led the transaction for SLIB.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $3.3M Sale of Multifamily...

First Western Properties Negotiates Sale of Restaurant Building...

Joint Venture Acquires MorningStar at Arcadia Seniors Housing...

DAUM Commercial Negotiates Sale of 60,457 SF Industrial...

Gantry Arranges $9.9M Acquisition Loan for Warehouse Building...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of Multifamily Property...

Friends of Pima Animal Care Center Buys 5,060...

Parallel to Develop 671-Bed Student Housing Community Near...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $53.6M Construction Financing for...