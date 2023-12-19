Tuesday, December 19, 2023
SLIB Arranges Sale of 68-Unit Seniors Housing Community in Tupelo, Mississippi

by John Nelson

TUPELO, MISS. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has negotiated the sale of Avonlea Assisted Living, a 68-unit seniors housing property in Tupelo. The community was built in 1999 and renovated in 2005. The seller is a publicly traded REIT. The buyer is a regional owner-operator based in Mississippi that intends to renovate the asset and make significant upgrades to improve occupancy, revenue and overall bottom-line performance. The sales price was not disclosed. Bradley Clousing and Daniel Geraghty of SLIB brokered the transaction.

